Why did Harry Potter never win any Oscars?

It’s the second-biggest film franchise of all-time and beloved by millions across the globe, but although it was nominated for 12 Academy Awards across eight movies, the Harry Potter series never won one.

Thankfully, the Wizarding World was finally recognised by the Academy in 2017 when Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them broke the hoodoo, winning Best Costume Design for Colleen Atwood. The 2018 follow up Crimes of Grindelwald didn’t receive any Oscar nods.

But why did its hugely successful predecessors get completely overlooked by the Oscars? We have some theories.

They’re for ‘kids’

Daniel Radcliffe in his first outing as Potter (Warner Bros.) More

Despite the box office suggesting that many, many people over the age of 14 went to see the films, there was always a perception that it was a family series, not much different to a live-action cartoon.

And that’s true, to an extent. Although they got increasingly dark, the saga was what Hollywood call a “four quadrant” tentpole which on top of any adults was specifically aimed at getting younger children into the cinema.

Those kinds of movies have rarely fared well at the Academy Awards. They have a separate category for that fluffy kids’ stuff – Best Animated Feature – right?

It’s a problem which likely afflicted Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2016 (ironic considering the first one won six Oscars back in 1978), while Lord of the Rings was perceived to have enough grown-up heft to make it more award-worthy.

The acting was never seen as valid

Oscar-winner Gary Oldman as the Prisoner of Azkaban – Sirius Black (Warner Bros.) More

It’s staggering to look back on the franchise and see the amount of iconic (and award-winning) performers who’ve appeared in it.

Emma Thompson, Jim Broadbent, Maggie Smith and Julie Christie have all won acting Oscars, while Helena Bonham-Carter, John Hurt, Ralph Fiennes, Miranda Richardson, Imelda Staunton, Richard Harris, Julie Walters and Gary Oldman have all been nominated.

And that’s not even counting brilliant thesps like Kenneth Branagh, Michael Gambon and Alan Rickman.

But none of them ever got anything for their characters in Harry Potter. That might have had to do with the quality and/or size of their roles (though Rickman’s performance in the final film was certainly awards-worthy in our opinion).

What is more likely is that in voters’ eyes, films of this kind are technical feats, with the actors seen as props in between the action set pieces.

That’s exacerbated by the acting of the child stars, which for much of the franchise was, at best, decent. When you have those performances at the centre of the story, it can be hard for Oscar voters to see any of the acting as awards-worthy (whatever that really means).

The early CGI was a bit ropey

VFX has come a long way since the first Harry Potter film (Warner Bros.) More

Yes, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban was nominated for Best Visual Effects, as was the penultimate instalment, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1.

But if you think back to the first two movies, things weren’t quite as rosy. Which is a shame because FX is often where movies of this kind get some Oscar love and if it had been brilliant from the start, it’s safe to assume that eight films later, they would have likely got one simply for all the hard work they’d put in.

Story continues