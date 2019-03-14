Harry Potter legend Robbie Coltrane made a rare public appearance yesterday, while promoting the new Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike theme park ride at Universal Orlando.

The actor known for his portrayal of the half-human, half-giant Rubeus Hagrid arrived at London’s St Pancras Renaissance Hotel in a wheelchair.

Coltrane has reportedly been in ‘constant pain for years’, due to a battle with osteoarthritis which affects his knee.





He has been seen using a stick in the past, but not a wheelchair, and is reportedly awaiting surgery in the US which could repair the affected joint.

A source told The Sun: “Robbie has been in constant pain for years now, with his knee constantly deteriorating.

“It’s left him unable to walk without any assistance and he’s been given a wheelchair while he waits to have a special surgical procedure in America to repair his joint.

“It’s hugely frustrating for him but he’s really hoping to be back on his feet after getting the operation.”

Coltrane was last seen on screen in 2016, in the Channel 4 drama National Treasure, a performance that earned him a BAFTA nomination.

Coltrane appeared in all of the Harry Potter movies, from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, right up to the final Deathly Hallows films.

However, he has struggled with health issues for some time, and was reportedly told by doctors to lose seven stone in weight or risk permanent damage to his knee.

He told the Daily Star in an interview in 2016: “I’m in constant pain all day.

“I had an exploratory operation and they discovered I had no cartilage left in one of my knees.

“It’s completely disintegrated. And they told me it’s osteoarthritis. People are probably wondering why I’m hobbling about in the way I am and that is why.”



