Harvey Weinstein Accuser Asia Argento Praises Arrest: ‘First Step on His Inevitable Descent to Hell’

Harvey Weinstein accuser Asia Argento is among those celebrating the disgraced Hollywood producer’s arrest in New York City this morning on sexual assault charges.

“Today Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell,” the Italian actress wrote on Twitter Friday. “We, the women, finally have real hope for justice.”

Here’s her actual tweet:





Today Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell. We, the women, finally have real hope for justice. https://t.co/or8qGaNO93 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) May 25, 2018





Also Read: Asia Argento Condemns Harvey Weinstein During Cannes Awards: 'This Festival Was His Hunting Ground' (Video)

Argento recently made headlines at the Cannes Film Festival last week when she condemned Weinstein ahead of an award presentation.

“I have a few words to tell you. In 1997, I was raped by Harvey Weinstein here at Cannes,” Argento began during her presentation of the best actress award. “I was 21 years old. This festival was his hunting ground.”

“I want to make a prediction: Harvey Weinstein will never be welcomed here ever again,” she said while flanked by fellow presenter Ava DuVernay. “He will live in disgrace, shunned by a film community that once embraced him and covered up for his crimes.”

Also Read: Harvey Weinstein Scandal: A Timeline of a Hollywood Mogul's Downfall (Photos)

“And even tonight, sitting among you, there are those who still have to be held accountable for their conduct against women,” Argento continued. “For behavior that does not belong in this industry, does not belong in any industry or workplace. You know who you are. But most importantly, we know who you are, and we’re not going to allow you to get away with it any longer.”

Argento came forward with her accusations against Weinstein as part of the 2017 Ronan Farrow New Yorker piece that ultimately took the disgraced movie mogul down. Reps for Weinstein have consistently denied that he has ever engaged in non-consensual sex.

Watch Argento’s impassioned speech from Cannes here. You can watch Weinstein turn himself in to New York authorities here.

Related stories from TheWrap:

Watch Handcuffed Harvey Weinstein Perp-Walked After Arrest (Video)

Harvey Weinstein Arrested on Sex Crime Charges in New York City

Gwyneth Paltrow: Brad Pitt Told Harvey Weinstein 'I'll Kill You' After 'Weird' Hotel Encounter