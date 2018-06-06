What Harvey Weinstein Is Doing Now

From Town & Country

Harvey Weinstein appeared in New York Supreme Court this week to plead not to sexual assault charges.

It was the first court appearance for the disgraced film producer since he was arrested in Manhattan on May 25 on charges involving alleged sexual assault of two women. He was indicted last week on one count of first-degree rape, one count of third-degree rape and one count of first-degree criminal sexual act, according to the New York Times.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex and remains free after posting $1-million bail.

"However reprehensible the crime of rape is, it is equally reprehensive to falsely accuse someone of rape," his attorney, Benjamin Brafman, said in court. "Mr. Weinstein has denied these allegations. He enjoys the presumption of innocence and vigorously denies these charges. He intends to fight them."

Before he turned himself into authorities at a police station in Lower Manhattan last month, Weinstein reportedly underwent treatment in Arizona.

The 66-year-old enrolled in a 45-day program at Gentle Path at the Meadows, an inpatient, male-only treatment center on 38 acres in Wickenburg, Arizona, the New York Times reported in March, noting that Weinstein didn't make it all 45 days. (Other clients at the facility, which charges $58,000 for 45 days of therapy, have reportedly included Tiger Woods and Kevin Spacey).

Photo credit: CAITLIN O'HARA/The New York Times/Redux More

There are 28 beds at the facility, and residents start their days with meditation after waking at 6:30 a.m. Weinstein, the Times said, spent his days "waking up early, checking in with his East Coast lawyers and then going down to a juice shop where he order[ed] coffee and a green detox mix with kale and cucumber."



Weinstein's representative told Vanity Fair that he completed the 45-day program early and subsequently received additional treatment for "anger management, nutrition, and several addiction-related behaviors."

According to the Los Angeles Times, Weinstein moved to a luxury apartment at the Optima Sonoran Village complex in Scottsdale, which boasts "an indoor lap pool, a 24-hour gym with an indoor basketball court, spas and concierge service." He's reportedly taken to the almond cookies at the health-food store on the apartment building's lower level, Kaleidoscope Juice.



When he went out for dinner in January at Elements, a restaurant in Scottsdale, a fellow diner slapped him in the face after Weinstein reportedly declined to take a photograph. Last month, he was spotted at an Olive Garden in Scottsdale.

Back on the East Coast, Weinstein's real-estate holdings have dwindled. The 9,000-square-foot Hamptons mansion he owned in Amagansett reportedly sold for $10 million in January after originally being listed for $17.5 million. In March, Variety reported that he sold both his waterfront compound on nearly six acres in Westport, Connecticut for $16 million and his West Village townhouse for about $25 million. Both were reportedly off-market deals.



Photo credit: Getty Images More