Judge declines to throw out Harvey Weinstein criminal case

A New York judge has declined to dismiss sexual assault charges against Harvey Weinstein, rejecting the latest push from the disgraced film producer’s lawyers to have his indictment thrown out.

Judge James Burke’s ruling buoyed a prosecution that has appeared on rocky ground in recent months amid a prolonged defence effort to raise doubts about the case and the police investigation.

Weinstein’s lawyers argued the case had been “irreparably tainted” by a detective’s alleged coaching of a potential witness and one of the accusers.

They also said the grand jury should have been shown evidence that Weinstein had exchanged friendly emails with his two accusers after the alleged attacks.

Harvey Weinstein, centre, and his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, right, at New York Supreme Court (Alec Tabak/The Daily News via AP, Pool) More

But Judge Burke ruled that Weinstein’s claims of prosecutorial misconduct had “no basis” and also denied Weinstein’s request for an evidentiary hearing.

Weinstein’s next court date is scheduled for March 7.

His defence lawyer Benjamin Brafman said he was disappointed with Judge Burke’s ruling, but said he remains confident Weinstein will be “completely exonerated” at trial.

“We intend to vigorously defend this case to the best of our ability,” Mr Brafman told reporters after the hearing.

“It does not in any way suggest that the case against Mr Weinstein is going to end badly.”

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

He pleaded not guilty and is free on one million dollar bail. He left court without commenting.

Weinstein is charged with raping an unidentified female acquaintance in his hotel room in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

Images of Weinstein, the notoriously bombastic producer of Oscar winners Shakespeare In Love and The English Patient, in handcuffs last spring were seen by many women as a cathartic moment in the #MeToo reckoning.

About half a dozen women supporting Time’s Up, including actresses Amber Tamblyn and Marisa Tomei, were at the hearing on Thursday.

Marisa Tomei, centre, leaves New York Supreme Court (Julio Cortez/AP) More

Judge Burke could have dismissed some or all of the charges, which would have been a major setback for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr, who was criticised for declining to pursue criminal charges against Weinstein when he was accused of groping an Italian model in 2015.

Mr Vance cited a lack of supporting evidence at the time, despite the existence of a clandestinely made recording of Weinstein discussing the episode with the woman.

Story continues