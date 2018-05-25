Harvey Weinstein timeline: The key moments in his downfall

A run-down of how things have played out for the movie mogul since the first allegations arose in October.

Hollywood kingmaker Harvey Weinstein had a meteoric fall from grace since dozens of women accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

Here are the key developments in his downfall.

Harvey Weinstein (Anthony Devlin/PA) More

October 5 2017

The New York Times exposes allegations of sexual harassment against Weinstein from former colleagues including actress Ashley Judd.

The producer apologises, saying he realises he “has caused a lot of pain” and says he intends to take a “leave of absence” from his firm, The Weinstein Company (TWC). The following day, TWC’s board of directors says the majority of its members “strongly endorsed” his decision to step aside indefinitely.

October 8 2017

TWC’s board of directors announces that Weinstein has been dismissed with immediate effect “in light of new information about misconduct”.

October 10 2017

Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie become the latest Hollywood stars to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, three women allege in an article in The New Yorker that Weinstein had raped them.

Weinstein issues a statement through his spokeswoman, saying he “unequivocally” denies any allegations of non-consensual sex.

October 11 2017

Weinstein’s wife, British fashion designer Georgina Chapman, announces she is leaving him.

October 12 2017

Police in Britain and the US say they have opened investigations into Weinstein.

Merseyside Police say they received an allegation of sexual assault in the London area in the 1980s, and referred it to Scotland Yard.

From October 12 until October 28, UK police receive sexual assault allegations from seven women, on dates ranging from the 1980s to 2015.

October 14 2017

Oscar hosts The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences vote to immediately expel Weinstein, making him only the second person in history to be turfed out. This comes three days after the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) suspends his membership.

October 15 2017

The #MeToo movement is sparked by actress Alyssa Milano as a response to the floods of reports about Weinstein’s alleged abuse, and the alleged abuse by a number of other high-profile men in the industry.

Passing on a suggestion from a friend, Milano advises women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted to write “me too” in a tweet, to “give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem”.

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

October 19 2017

The Los Angeles Police Department launches an investigation after an Italian actress and model claims Weinstein raped her in a hotel near Beverly Hills in 2013.

October 27 2017

Weinstein sues his former studio to gain access to his emails that he believes contain information “exonerating” him from claims of sexual harassment and assault.

The disgraced movie mogul lodges the lawsuit against TWC, which he co-founded with his younger brother Bob Weinstein, to help defend himself against civil and criminal allegations.

October 29 2017

Actresses Annabella Sciorra and Daryl Hannah make allegations about Weinstein, with Sopranos actress Sciorra alleging she was raped by the film producer in the early 1990s.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities in New York City (AP) More

Story Continues