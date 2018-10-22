Hasbro announces collectable new Transformers BotBots range (exclusive)

Hasbro has today announced an exciting new addition to the all-conquering Transformers toy range – Transformers BotBots – which are sure to be a big hit with collectors of all ages.

The new range of tiny collectibles will be officially unveiled at MCM Comic Con in London (26-28 October), but we’re thrilled to bring you the first look at the first series of BotBots ahead of the pop culture convention.

Expect another BotBots brand announcement at MCM Comic Con on Sunday 28 October.

This new range launches in December and tells a fun new Transformers story based on the idea of what would happen if Transformers Energon covered a shopping centre and turned ordinary objects such as a donut, ketchup bottle, or a pair of scissors into mini Transformers robots.

So many adorable figures to collect (Hasbro) More

Here’s the official product blurb, courtesy of Hasbro: Not long ago and somewhere close by, a glowing mist filled with TRANSFORMERS energy called ENERGON came down from the sky and covered a shopping mall. The things inside came to life as little TRANSFORMERS robots! These bots can hide in plain sight as everyday objects, meaning no one knows what’s a bot and what’s not! Mischievous, funny, and super silly, these are… BOTBOTS!

There are 61 unique 1-inch characters to collect in the first series of BotBots, each with their own individual personality. Like all Transformers, the characters change from an ordinary object into a little robot in just 3-5 easy steps.

The BotBots all belong to different tribes, inspired by product types you might find in a shopping centre, including the “Sugar Shocks” (sweet treats), the “Backpack Bunch” (school equipment), the “Toilet Troop” (bathroom items), the “Techie Team” (electronic gadgets), the “Greaser Gang” (fast food), the “Shed Heads” (gardening gear), and the “Jock Squad” (sporting goods).

The figures, suitable for ages 5 and up, come in individual blind bags with a RRP of £2.99, or you can buy the tribes in packs of 5 or 8 figures.

GREASER GANG characters are SHREDDER JACK, DUDERONI, S’UP DAWG, SPUD MUFFIN, ANGRY CHEESE, HAWT DIGGITY, FOTTLE BARTS, and TWERPLE BURPLE! (Hasbro) More

Series 1 Jock Squad characters are LACEFACE, BATSBY, KIDD KLOBBER, PUCKSIE, FIT NESS MONSTER, and ARCTIC GUZZLERUSH! (Hasbro) More

Series 1 5-Pack SUGAR SHOCKS characters are SIPPY SLURPS, THE PLOP FATHER, WADDLEPOP, LOLLY LICKS, REMORSEL, SPRINKLEBERRY D’UHNUT, UNILLA ICEQUEENCONE, COCOA CRAZY, and NRJEEZ! (Hasbro) More

Series 1 TOILET TROOP characters are SERGEANT SCRUBADUB, KING TOOTS, SUDSBEARD, NOBEEOH, STINKOSAURUS REX, POO SHAM, and FROHAWK! (Hasbro) More

