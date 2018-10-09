'The Haunting of Hill House' is the horror show you've been waiting for

Netflix has been amping up its horror output over the years with Stranger Things, Death Note and the much anticipated Chilling Adventures of Sabrina but it’s now entered seriously Gothic horror territory with the arrival of The Haunting of Hill House.

This 10-episode series comes from horror aficionado Mike Flanagan, who has previously impressed in the genre thanks to Hush, Ouija: Origins of Evil and the streaming service’s very own original film Gerald’s Game.

The new series is based on Shirley Jackson’s popular Gothic novel of the same name but while it respects the original text, Flanagan has expanded the characters and story to cater for a more contemporary audience that is looking for scares at home and not just the cinema.

This version goes back and forth in time, focusing on the Crain family after they move into the titular house, in the ‘80s, and how the terrifying experience has affected their lives as adults, today.

Yahoo Movies UK caught up with cast members Michiel Huisman (Steven Crain), Henry Thomas (Hugh Crain), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Luke Crain), Elizabeth Reaser (Shirley Crain) and Kate Siegel (Theodora Crain) to discuss exactly why their series is the TV horror you’ve been waiting for.

It’s full of your favourite horror actors

Henry Thomas plays Henry Crain, father to five children who are tormented at the titular house More

If you’ve been keeping up with Mike Flanagan’s work you’ll recognise several stars from his previous films.

Thomas, Siegel, Reaser, Carla Gugino, and Lulu Wilson have all appeared in one or more of the director’s films while Huisman starred in The Invitation, Jackson-Cohen in The Raven and the Dracula TV series while Mackenna Grace has appeared in The Vampire Diaries, Amityville: The Awakening and 2015’s Frankenstein.

“I feel like I’m part of a repertoire company now because we have worked with Mike three times,” Henry Thomas said. “And it’s great after forty years in the film business – finally someone hires me more than once.”

“It’s a good way to start a family drama as there is already that history built in,” Kate Siegel added. “I can look at Henry and think of all of the times I had to look at Henry.”

It’s not just a carbon copy of the book or films

1963 film The Haunting was based on the Shirley Jackson novel More

