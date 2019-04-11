After whatever occurs in Avengers: Endgame, Jeremy Renner will be picking up his bow once again in a planned Hawkeye series for Disney’s new streaming service.

The Wrap reports that the series will feature Renner’s Clint Barton as he hands over the mantle of Hawkeye to Kate Bishop, who becomes Hawkeye in the Young Avengers comic book strand.

Barton then takes on the alias of Ronin, which is thought may be introduced in Endgame (with rumours that the character of Bishop will also appear in the movie).

Renner was absent for Avengers: Infinity War, but, as seen in the trailers, will be back for the final chapter.

It will sit among a glut of Marvel-based shows planned for Disney+, which is set to take on the likes of Netflix, the previous home of the Marvel TV series, head on.

Also in the pipeline is a series based on Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as the Asgardian trickster, another on The Vision and Scarlett Witch, and another centering on Anthony Mackie’s Falcon and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes.

The plot timelines will presumably have to differ, of course, as all perished in Avengers: Infinity War (presuming they’re not resurrected somehow in Endgame, that is).

Outside of the TV shows for Disney+, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow is also finally set to get her own spin off, to be directed by Cate Shortland, the Australian director behind movies like Berlin Syndrome, Lore and Somersault.

It was also announced this week that John Goodman and Billy Crystal are signed up to appear in a Monsters Inc spin-off series for Disney+ too.



