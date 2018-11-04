HBO and GoT stars react to Trump's Stark motto tweet

From Digital Spy

HBO has responded to Donald Trump appropriating a popular Game of Thrones caption on Twitter.

Fresh off stealing his 2020 presidential campaign slogan from The Purge: Election Year, the US president posted a GoT-style photograph of himself to his Twitter page on Friday (November 2), alongside the caption "Sanctions are Coming".

The phrase is a play on the fantasy saga's signature motif "Winter is Coming" which is the motto of the Stark family, and is thought to be in reference to the Trump administration's intentions to resume sanctions on Iran on Monday (November 5), following the president's decision to pull out of a deal suspending them in May.

Nevertheless, it would appear imitation really isn't the sincerest form of flattery, as HBO isn't best pleased.

Following the tweet, the premium cable network came up with a response, accusing Trump of misusing the phrase.

"How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?" said a tweet posted to the official HBO Twitter account hours after Trump uploaded the image.

The channel also told NBC: "We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes."

And, it would appear the Game of Thrones cast aren't too happy with Trump, either.

In response to the tweet, GoT actors Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) also shared distain online.

Ew

- Sophie Turner (@SophieT) November 2, 2018

"Not today," said Maisie Williams, while Sophie Turner merely added: "Ew".

Be careful, Mr. President. We all know what happened to the last guy to cross the Stark sisters...

Game of Thrones returns to HBO next year.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.

('You Might Also Like',)