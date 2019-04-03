Helen Mirren says 'f**k Netflix' at US cinema conference

CinemaCon is happening right now in Las Vegas, the annual convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners.

And aside from special movie screening and trailer reveals, exhibitors, filmmakers and actors are heading to Nevada to discuss the fate of cinemas, the notable topic once again being the continued proliferation of streaming services.

But Helen Mirren has a pretty clear message.

Taking to the stage at the convention, while promoting her new movie The Good Liar, she explained: “I love Netflix. But f**k Netflix.”

The remark, of course, received ‘thunderous applause’ from the assemble exhibitors, according to reports, as she continued: “There is nothing like sitting in the cinema.”

Mirren’s comments come as increasing fissures in the movie industry form, with some filmmakers embracing the new medium, while others are fiercely kicking back against it.

Yesterday, the US Justice Department warned the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the body behind the Oscars, against changing rules which would limit the eligibilty of Netflix for awards, saying that it could violate competition law.

“In the event that the Academy – an association that includes multiple competitors in its membership – establishes certain eligibility requirements for the Oscars that eliminate competition without procompetitive justification, such conduct may raise antitrust concerns,” the DOJ’s Makan Delrahim wrote in a letter to Academy head Dawn Hudson.

Steven Spielberg has been among those who have voiced concerns over streaming studio movies being eligible for awards, if movies are only given a limited ‘token’ release at cinemas in order to qualify.

However, the Indiana Jones director was quickly criticised after he appeared as one of the endorsees of the new Apple streaming service just weeks later.

At the last Oscars, Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, which was distributed by Netflix, won Best Film, and Best Director for Cuaron.



