Helena Bonham Carter rumoured for villain role in Bond 25

Someone fetch Helena Bonham Carter a white cat.

According to reports, the Brit star is being lined up as the villain in Bond 25, the forthcoming movie in the 007 series.

She’s said to on top of the ‘wish list’ for the movie’s producers, with ‘an insider’ telling the Daily Mirror: “Everyone thinks Angelina Jolie is going to get the part but bosses want Helena more. At the moment they are just finalising the cast.”

Danny Boyle was recently confirmed as the director of the historic 25th instalment, with a screenplay from his long-time writing partner John Hodge.

“We are delighted to announce that the exceptionally talented Danny Boyle will be directing Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as James Bond in the 25th instalment of the franchise,” read a statement from producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

“We will begin shooting Bond 25 at Pinewood Studios in December with our partners at MGM and thrilled that Universal will be our international distributor.”

Bonham Carter honed her on-screen villainry in the Harry Potter movies, in which she played the devious witch Bellatrix Lestrange.

The so-far untitled movie will be Daniel Craig’s fifth and last time in the tuxedo, following his stints in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

Bond 25 is due for release on November 8, 2019.

