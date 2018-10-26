What the hell is happening to Channing Tatum's Gambit?

From Digital Spy

Poor Gambit. The X-Men's best and (completely incidentally, only) Cajun character can't catch a break.

Fox tried to make Remy LeBeau happen first in 2009 to zero success. Then they managed to bring Channing Tatum on board, but bagging the star hasn't meant smooth sailing for Gambit. Quite the opposite, really.

Let's take a look back at the whole unlucky affair.

Taylor Kitsch fails to take off

We have fond memories of Taylor Kitsch from his time on Friday Night Lights, but he hasn't had much luck in the world of movies – like the unfairly maligned John Carter, and the justifiably maligned Battleship.

And when he showed up in another universally unloved film – 2009's X-Men: Origins – his take on Gambit failed to make an impression. He wanted to come back for a solo film, but Fox wasn't interested.

Channing Tatum is a dream casting

The studio had someone else in mind. Magic Mike and Jump Street's Channing Tatum had come close to playing Gambit in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand.

Producer Lauren Shuler Donner named him as her dream casting for the role in early 2014, and was confirmed to be playing Gambit a few months later. His solo film was officially announced in November.

In the summer of 2015, Rupert Wyatt signed on to director the film. The British filmmaker might not have a very long IMDB entry, but he followed his first well-liked film The Escapist with the critical and financial success of Rise of the Planet of the Apes. So far, so good, right?

Is Tatum still on board...?

The first sign that something wasn't right (other than the slow progress of the project and the announcement that Gambit wouldn't make an appearance in X-Men: Apocalypse) was the report that in the summer of 2015 that Tatum was on the verge of dropping out of the movie.

The report was refuted, but not until a few days had passed. We'll probably never know exactly what was going on, by the slow response to the story hinted at behind-the-scenes troubles for Gambit.

...because Wyatt certainly isn't

The next month, another piece of bad news hit. Wyatt was leaving the film, and this definitely wasn't a drill.

The split seemed amiable, with Wyatt saying that the film was clashing with his work on another project. But it was another piece of bad news for Gambit.