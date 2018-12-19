Hellboy smashes up London in reboot's first-look trailer

From Digital Spy

The long-awaited first look Hellboy is even more weird and wonderful than expected as the horned hero takes on London.

Stranger Things ' David Harbour finds himself under fire from all sides - including from the SAS and even EastEnders' Big Mo (for real!) - when he finds himself in the middle of supernatural warfare.

"We're the line in the sand," he's warned by mentor Trevor Bruttenholm (Ian McShane). "We fight against the forces of darkness."

Luckily, he can count a machine gun-toting EastEnders legend Laila Morse as one of those on his of the fight, even though the two don't necessarily get off on the right foot.

Photo credit: Lionsgate More

Earlier in the week, the trailer was teased by the release of a poster that featured Hellboy sporting his full horns, which are also shown briefly in today's clip. Have a look at the poster below:

Photo credit: Lionsgate More

Game of Thrones director Neil Marshall's new take on the Hellboy series promises that "demons have demons too", likely a hint that the film will trace the origins of the tortured hero.

Hellboy (Harbour) joins forces with the mystical Alice Monaghan (American Honey's Sasha Lane) and supernatural cop Ben Daimio (Daniel Dae Kim) to take down Nimue, a sorceress with aims to conquer and enslave humanity.

Photo credit: Lionsgate More

This version has been co-written by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and Eureka's Andrew Cosby, who has promised the reboot will be "darker [and] more gruesome" than Guillermo Del Toro's movies .