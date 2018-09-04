Henry Cavill to Star on Netflix’s TV Adaptation of ‘The Witcher’

“Justice League” star Henry Cavill will lead the cast of Netflix’s “The Witcher” saga, playing the role of Geralt of Rivia, the streamer announced Tuesday.

Here’s the logline for the series: Based on the best-selling fantasy series, “The Witcher” is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

The eight-episode series hails from “Marvel’s Daredevil” alum Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who will executive produce and act as showrunner. Alik Sakharov (“House of Cards,” “Game of Thrones”) will direct four episodes, including the pilot, and executive produce. Alex Garcia Lopez (“Marvel’s Luke Cage,” “Utopia”) and Charlotte Brändström (“Outlander,” “Counterpart,” “Disparue”) will each direct two episodes.

Andrzej Sapkowski will act as creative consultant on”The Witcher.” Schmidt Hissrich and Sakharov executive produce, along with Sean Daniel, Jason Brown and Kathy Lingg under the Hivemind Entertainment banner, The Fallen’s Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko for Polish production and VFX house Platige Image.

Cavill is best known for his roles as Superman in “Justice League” and August Walker in the recently released “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.”

He is repped by WME, The Garcia Company and attorneys Gang, Tyre, Ramer and Brown.

