Henry Cavill wows in colour photo of '70s Superman suit

Let's face it, Henry Cavill is a pretty dashing geezer and his portrayal of Kal-El/Superman in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel was a breath of fresh air. 'When's this bloody sequel happening?' we hear you rant.

However, before he ever took to the skies in his cool and collected style, Cavill wasn't particularly on Hollywood's radar. But a new photo has emerged which shows the actor at one of his original auditions, dressed in the exact suit worn by the tragically lost Christopher Reeve.

Entertainment Weekly reports Snyder as saying: "We didn't have the suit made when Henry was auditioning, so he wore the original Christopher Reeve suit. He put it on and when he came out of the trailer, everyone was like, 'Dang, you're Superman!'

"Other actors put that suit on and it's a joke, even if they're great actors. Henry put it on, and he exuded this kind of crazy-calm confidence that just made me go, 'Wow. Okay, this is Superman.'"

Cavill, who stars in the latest Mission Impossible outing this year, reflected on this experience: "All I could think was, Oh, God, they're going to look at me and go, 'He's not Superman. Not a chance.' The actor inside me was going, 'You're not ready! You're not ready!'"

We, and millions of fans, beg to differ.

Elsewhere, the TV Superman prequel has been brought to a screeching halt with more delays, while Aquaman will be the next movie to arrive from the DCEU.

