Henry Cavill's shares bizarre response to the news he's quitting Superman

A standard denial might have been a more orthodox response to the news that Henry Cavill is – reportedly – quitting the role of Superman.

But the man whose moustache had to be removed from Justice League at huge expense is tackling the rumours very much in his own way.

The British actor posted a most perplexing video on his Instagram page yesterday, following the news, first broken by The Hollywood Reporter.

To the cinematic strains of Strauss, Cavill appears in front of a black background.

Slowly, he lifts a over-sized action figure of himself as the Man of Steel into shot, accompanied by the caption ‘Today was exciting #Superman’.





Thanks for that, mate.

It served to neither confirm or deny the rumours that he’s stepping out of the spandex, and has, frankly, confounded fans.

Dany Garcia, who manages Cavill has said that ‘the cape is still in the closet’.

Be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet. @wbpictures has been and continues to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe. Anticipate a WB statement later today. — Dany Garcia (@DanyGarciaCo) September 12, 2018





Warner Bros. also responded cryptically in a statement released to THR that reads: “We have a great relationship and great respect for Henry Cavill that continues to remain unchanged. Additionally we have made no current decisions regarding any upcoming Superman films.”

An insider is reported to have said the studio plans to soft reboot the DC films saying: “There’s a recognition that some parts of the previous movies didn’t work.”

Cavill first played the role of Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel, followed by spots in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and then the Justice League movie

It’s claimed that Cavill was asked to make a cameo in the forthcoming DC Extended Universe movie Shazam, but ‘scheduling conflicts’ prevented it.

In addition, he recently signed up to star in The Witcher, an eight-part series for Netflix.

Now all manner of speculation is going on, including rumours that Warner Bros could replace Cavill with Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan.

Read more

Justice League star offers Cyborg update

Why Arnie turned down The Predator

Cameras roll on Downton Abbey movie



