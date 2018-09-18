Henry Winkler wins first Emmy after 43 years of trying

Henry Winkler accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series (Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Happy Days legend Henry Winkler scooped his very first Emmy last night, and the words he used to accept it were particularly special.

He won the gong for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role of acting coach Gene Consineau on the comedy series Barry.

Taking to the stage, the 72-year-old veteran said: “I only have 37 seconds; I wrote this 43 years ago.

“Skip Brittenham said to me a long time ago, ‘If you stay at the table long enough, the chips come to you, and tonight I got to clear the table.

“Jed, Zoe, and Max, you can go to bed now, Daddy won!”

His children are now in their 30s and 40s.

Henry Winkler ended his Emmys speech with two iconic words: “daddy won!” pic.twitter.com/ZCh1jb56pL — New York Magazine (@NYMag) September 18, 2018





Winkler, who made his name playing Arthur Fonzarelli on 50s-set sitcom Happy Days, has been nominated six times for an Emmy, but until last night had never won.

He’s done sterling comedy work in recent years, in shows such as Arrested Development, Parks & Recreation, BoJack Horseman, Drunk History and Bob’s Burgers.

Elsewhere on the night, British talent came to the fore, with Claire Foy beating The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss to the Lead Actress in a Drama Series gong for The Crown, while Thandie Newton won Supporting Actress for her role in Westworld.

