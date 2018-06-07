‘Hereditary’ Star Alex Wolff On Enduring Ari Aster’s Rule-Breaking, ‘Holy Sh*t’ Horror Sensation

Alex Wolff delights in terrifying people. The star of Ari Aster’s Sundance sensation, “Hereditary,” is already collecting reactions to the horror breakout, and it’s the shortest ones that stick with him the most. “The best one is, ‘What the hell?,'” he said in an interview. “People come out [of the film] and they just go, ‘Oh my God, wow.’ They’re completely just taken aback by the movie. It’s the ideal situation.”

The film, Aster’s feature debut, premiered in the festival’s Midnight section this past January, where it instantly captivated and terrified its audience. And that terror hasn’t abated in the months leading up to the film’s wide release from indie distributor A24, which brought the film to Sundance and later signed Aster’s next film, reported to be the company’s biggest production yet. “Hereditary” follows a fractured family, including mom Annie (Toni Collette), dad Steve (Gabriel Byrne), daughter Charlie (Milly Shapiro), and son Peter (Wolff), who are all reeling from the recent death of Annie’s mother. As their grief unspools, so does a twisted, unexpected story that offers up some of the most chilling scenes in recent movie memory.

The 20-year-old Wolff got his start as one-half of the Naked Brothers Band (the other half being his older brother Nat, also an actor), a fictitious pop rock band that anchored a Nickelodeon series of the same name. Wolff was thrilled about the dark possibilities of the world Aster had crafted. “It was billed as “‘Rosemary’s Baby’ meets ‘Ordinary People,'” he said. “And I was like, ‘I am on board.'”

The joining of those two films’ styles is more abrupt than most audiences would expect, and a shocking incident at the end of the first act spins the film off into a terrifying new space. Even Wolff was unnerved by the direction Aster decided to take things.

“I pretty much jumped out of my seat when I was reading that, it just blew my mind,” Wolff said. “It’s hard to even explain because I was reading it as a family drama, thinking, ‘Oh, wow. These deep conversations are very nuanced. These conversations don’t feel like movie conversations, they feel like real-life conversations.’ And then, all of a sudden, Ari hits you with something like that and it just makes you even more disturbed.”

Understandably, Wolff is reticent to get into too many details about said incident, but it’s one that leaves moviegoers talking. “I mean, that was like, holy shit,” he said. “‘Rosemary’s Baby’ is twisted, and I knew pretty early on there was an ominous tone to it. But yeah, when that thing happens, it just tears the whole world apart. It just tears up the rulebook. That’s completely different than anything I’ve ever seen in a movie. It’s a jaw-dropping, completely upsetting moment.”

For much of the scene, the camera is only focused on Wolff’s face as he works through a gamut of emotions. In a film crammed with outstanding performances, it still manages to be one of the best, and it’s not one the actor was able to move past easily. “I found it extremely difficult. It always is,” he said of the scene. “I found it to be just one of those things that just lives in you, and lives with you all the time as you’re doing it. I found it to be hard to shake off for weeks after the end of filming. It’s just a really intense, vivid world.”

Wolff credits Aster for creating an environment conducive to such tough work. “He puts you in a circumstance where you don’t have to do that much work feeling like something is happening that’s not, because he builds you your own space where you feel like it is happening,” Wolff said. “He creates a world around you where everything that is happening does feel like it’s happening in reality. That guy is such a genius. Every good thing is because of him, and every bad thing, I’ll take responsibility for.”

While “Hereditary” is Aster’s feature debut, Wolff still boned up on some of his previous work, including his gobsmacking short film “The Strange Thing About the Johnsons.” It gave him a pretty good idea of what he was getting into. “I was completely disturbed. I mean, that is just next-level disturbing,” Wolff said of watching the short about another fucked-up family. “I was laughing out loud though. That story makes me laugh out loud. I love it.”

