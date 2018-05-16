Here's why Joe Alwyn is hanging out at Cannes while girlfriend Taylor Swift is on tour

Joe Alwyn is probably best known as being “Taylor Swift‘s boyfriend,” but that’s about to change.

The British actor appeared Monday at the Cannes Film Festival, where he was honored with the Chopard Trophy, which recognizes young, up-and-coming film stars. Alwyn, 27, gave a heartfelt acceptance speech.

“I haven’t been to Cannes before, so to come here to such a prestigious festival for my first time and to receive this award is amazing and such an honor, especially seeing the list of people who have won it before. It’s amazing to be added to that — that group of names,” he said, according to E! News. “I feel very lucky to do something that I love as a job, and so to be recognized in this way at such a relatively early stage of my career is a huge vote of confidence and is very special, so thank you.”

Alwyn is in good company: Shailene Woodley, John Boyega, and Marion Cotillard are past recipients of the honor.

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Swift did not make the trip to France to support her beau, but she had a pretty good excuse; she has just embarked on her “Reputation Stadium Tour.” Alwyn — who inspired many songs on Swift’s latest album, including “Gorgeous” — was in the audience on opening night in Arizona last week. They have been dating for a year and half and have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight.

Alwyn, who made his onscreen debut in 2016’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk alongside Kristen Stewart, has a handful of movies on the horizon. Mary Queen of Scots and The Favourite will be released later this year ahead of awards season. In the latter film, he stars alongside Emma Stone, who is rumored to have been the one to set up Swift and Alwyn. Maybe a red carpet debut is in their future? One can hope!

