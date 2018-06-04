Here's the supersized Boba Fett action figure of your dreams (exclusive)

It’s good to be Boba Fett these days. The Star Wars saga’s best-known bounty hunter is about to be the subject of his own standalone movie. And now, as the Mandalorian manhunter celebrates his 40th birthday, he’s about to get supersized for Comic-Con.

Yahoo Entertainment has the exclusive first look at Gentle Giant Ltd’s 2018 San Diego Comic-Con exclusive, a 12-inch version of the classic Return of the Jedi action figure. Digitally scanned from the 3 3/4-inch original, the figure includes his (nonremovable) rocket and blaster and comes on a reproduction of the vintage blister card and plastic clamshell.

Gentle Giant Ltd.’s 12-inch Boba Fett was digitally scanned from 3 3/4 action figure and comes in vintage packaging. (Photo: Gentle Giant Ltd.) More

The limited-edition $80 figure will be available at the company’s booth at Comic-Con July 18-22. But those who can’t make the pilgrimage to San Diego will be able to order the figure via Gentle Giant Ltd.’s Premier Guild Collectors club June 4-6. More information is available on the Gentle Giant Ltd. site.

The Comic-Con exclusive figure comes with (non-firing) rocket launcher and blaster. (Photo: Gentle Giant Ltd.) More

Boba Fett first made an impression on fans in animated form in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special before debuting in live-action form in The Empire Strikes Back. This Comic-Con exclusive is based on the Return of the Jedi incarnation, which celebrated its 35th anniversary on May 25.

Watch: The Return of the Jedi at 35: The secret history of Princess Leia’s gold bikini:

