Here's What Those Cryptic Game Of Thrones Symbols May Mean

A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin is known for making characters that aren’t wholly good or wholly evil, but seven seasons into Game of Thrones, one of the only things we know about the White Walkers is they want death, death and more death.

Would it kill a White Walker to just stop and ask the director, “What’s my motivation here?” and report back?

Though the White Walkers’ intentions have been shrouded in mystery since the start of the series, one of the clues to their overall motivation thus far has been their symbols left around Westeros like calling cards since the Season 1 premiere.

The symbols showed up again in the first episode of Season 8.

Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer), Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju), Dolorous Edd (Ben Crompton) and various others stumble upon the symbol at Last Hearth, the seat of House Umber in the North. It’s a spiral made of limbs, with the young lord of House Umber, Ned Umber (Harry Grasby), pinned to the wall in the middle. (Poor kid just wanted wagons for his people to help join the fight and now he’s part of a White Walker art installation)

“It’s a message from the Night King,” says Beric.

The boy then springs to life, scaring the living heck out of anyone not keen on horror movies.

“It was scary, wasn’t it?” Richard Dormer said to HuffPost after the premiere in New York City earlier this month. “It was exactly like it was on-screen. The sets they make are incredible.”

According to Dormer, the symbol on the wall was a surprise to him, too.

“Coming down the stairs, David Nutter, who directed it, wouldn’t let us see what’s on the wall ... I was holding up the torch and was literally lighting that, going, ‘What are we looking at?’ And it’s only through the flames we started to see there were limbs and a pattern. We went, ‘Oh, my God.’ So he caught that [on film].”

“It was very eerie and very strange, especially seeing a little boy pinned up on the wall,” he added.

The pinned-up Umber boy seems to be a callback to the pilot, when a brother of the Night’s Watch came across a dead wildling fastened to a tree.

As mentioned, a symbol was left from that first White Walker encounter, too:

Following the Season 8 premiere, fans questioned the meaning of the symbols, which have appeared over and over again.

