Here's why there are actually two Captain Marvels on screen this year

From Digital Spy

If you don't know your comic book history, you may not be aware that Brie Larson's Captain Marvel isn't the only Captain Marvel on screen this year.

The next Worlds of DC offering, Shazam!, will arrive in cinemas a month after the MCU's first female-led movie lands and if it weren't for a lawsuit way back in 1951, the DC movie would've been called Captain Marvel instead.

Created by artist CC Beck and writer Bill Parker in 1939, Captain Marvel was the alter ego of Billy Batson, who transformed into the superhero by speaking the world "SHAZAM".

Photo credit: DC Comics More

He first appeared in February 1940 in Whiz Comics, but publisher Fawcett Comics soon ran into trouble. DC Comics alleged that Captain Marvel was a copy of Superman and a lengthy legal battle eventually saw Fawcett agree to cease publication of Captain Marvel-related comics.

Captain Marvel didn't appear in comics for more than a decade before Marvel Comics trademarked the name in 1967. Their take on the character debuted in Marvel Super-Heroes #12 before getting his own line, and it was markedly different to DC's version.

Created by writer-editor Stan Lee and artist Gene Colan, Captain Mar-Vell is a Kree warrior who's sent to spy on Earth but ends up helping humanity. He gains the Captain Marvel moniker when citizens he saves mishear his name and call him Captain Marvel instead.

Photo credit: Marvel Comics More

Marvel's Captain Marvel wasn't entirely a hit with their readers, according to comics historian Don Markstein. "In fact, Marvel didn't seem to quite know what to do with him - but they did put his comic out every other month through most of the 1970s," he added.

The reason for this was that in 1972, DC Comics acquired the other Captain Marvel from Fawcett. Due to Marvel's trademark, they couldn't publish a comic under his name and called it Shazam instead. DC did try to find a way around that trademark, though.

"You’ll find on the earliest issues of Shazam!, the title reads Shazam!: The Original Captain Marvel," Michael Uslan (executive producer of all Batman movies) told Newsarama.

Photo credit: DC Comics More