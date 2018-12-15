High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens celebrates turning 30

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens said she was feeling “focused and loved” as she celebrated her 30th birthday.

The US actress and singer starred alongside Zac Efron in Disney’s hit franchise, with the first instalment arriving in 2006.

Hudgens has since gone on to appear in films including Beastly, Sucker Punch and Spring Breakers.

On Friday, Hudgens marked turning 30 by sharing a gif on Instagram showing her holding two silver balloons, one an inflatable number three and the other a zero.

She captioned the post: “Been saving this gif for a while lol LESSSS GOOOO 30’s. Feeling so grateful, strong, confident, focused and loved. So excited for this next chapter in my life. thank you for joining me on my journey.”

Hudgens and Efron, 31, shot to fame after appearing in the first High School Musical film, which sees the pair feature as two teenagers from rival cliques who try out for the lead parts of their school musical.

The film was followed up by two sequels. Hudgens and Efron dated for five years between 2005 and 2010.

Hudgens is currently starring in Second Act alongside Jennifer Lopez.