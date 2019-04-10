Hilaria Baldwin confirms she has suffered a miscarriage

The yoga teacher and wife of actor Alec Baldwin shared the news on Instagram.

Hilaria Baldwin said she is “surrounded by such love” after revealing she has suffered a miscarriage.

The Spanish yoga teacher and wife of Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin had last week told fans she was “most likely” having a miscarriage and confirmed the news on Tuesday.

Hilaria, a mother of four, shared a post on Instagram and said a scan showed her unborn baby had no heartbeat.

Alongside a picture of her and Baldwin with their children Carmen Gabriela, five, Rafael Thomas, three, Leonardo Angel Charles, two, and Romeo Alejandro David, 10 months, she said: “There was no heartbeat today at my scan…so it’s over…but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here.

“I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate.”

Following her announcement last week, Baldwin, 35, had been praised for her “bravery” and prompted other women to tell of their losses.

She said she wanted to “be a part of the effort to normalise miscarriage and remove the stigma from it”.

Writing on Tuesday, Hilaria added: “Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories. We are stronger together…I hope this conversation continues to grow and that we stick together through both the beautiful and challenging moments in life.

“Much love and appreciation to all of you.”

Hilaria met Baldwin, 61, in New York City eight years ago.