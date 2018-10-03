‘Hobbs & Shaw': Dwayne Johnson Shares First Look Staredown With Jason Statham (Photo)

Dwayne Johnson has shared the first look of an onscreen staredown between him and Jason Statham in the upcoming “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw.”

“We either gonna get along or we gonna get it on,” said Johnson on his Instagram account.

“Great first week of shooting our Fast & Furious spin-off, ‘HOBBS & SHAW’ with my ace @jasonstatham. We’re havin’ a blast disrupting the norm to deliver something fresh, cool, fun and bad ass for the fans.”

David Leitch (“Deadpool 2”) is directing the new movie with Johnson and Statham reprising their roles as former rivals turned unlikely allies Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw.

Longtime “F&F” writer Chris Morgan returns as writer and producer on the project, marking his seventh go-around in the series.

Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz is producing alongside Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partners, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, Jason Statham, and Chris Morgan for his eponymous production company. Kelly McCormick, Steve Chasman, Amanda Lewis, Ainsley Davies and Ethan Smith executive produce.

Leitch and Statham have worked together on four previous projects, including “The Mechanic” — on which Leitch served as fight designer and second unit director — and “Parker.”

