Hogwarts wedding reunion for Harry Potter's Padma Patil

Stars of Harry Potter assembled at the weekend, to help celebrate the wedding of one of their Hogwarts alumni.

Actress Afshan Azad, who played Ravenclaw prefect Padma Patil, married her fiancé Nabil Kazi on Sunday at the Symphony Hall in Birmingham.

Also in attendance for the special day were Potter co-stars Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, and Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang.

Posting a heart-warming pic on Instagram, Azad said: “Yesterday was the most epic night. My handsome husband and beautiful in-laws went above and beyond and blew me away with the most magical Walima party.





“Historically, the first wedding to EVER happen in this venue, it was absolutely breathtaking. My very own Royal Wedding!”





Wright posted her own lovely shot with the blushing bride too.

“Over the moon to have been there with you today Afshan,” she captioned.





“We love you so much! Congratulations to you and Nabil, wishing you so much joy in your married life together.”





Is it getting a bit dusty in here?

