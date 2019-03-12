Hollywood actresses are sending Brie Larson cute messages after 'Captain Marvel' success

Actress Brie Larson attends a special screening of “Captain Marvel”, hosted by The Cinema Society, at the Henry R. Luce Auditorium on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Hollywood actresses Anne Hathaway and Gal Gadot have left comments of support on Brie Larson’s Instagram after news that Captain Marvel had broke box-office records for standalone Marvel origin films.





Under a photo posted to Instagram on Monday, Hathaway commented, “You know what I loved most about @captainmarvleofficial? (among all the things I loved about Captain Marvel?) Seeing YOU up there. So impressed and proud sis. You did it! Now go get Thanos.”

anne hathaway and brie larson i'm in tears pic.twitter.com/aGWrwhNmYm — marilia (@brieourguest) March 11, 2019





On the same day, Gadot, who had huge success in 2017 with DC’s Wonder Woman, posted on her Instagram story a piece of art from illustrator maxy artwork showing Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman together, with the added caption, “I’m so happy for you sister, congrats!” Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins also shared fan art in support of Captain Marvel.





Read more: How ‘Captain Marvel’ avoided controversial comic-book past

Fans shared both messages across social media, celebrating the support between the actresses.

One tweeted: “This comment Anne Hathaway left on Brie Larson’s Instagram is very important to me.”

“anne hathaway telling brie larson aka captain marvel to defeat thanos is the best thing i’ve ever seen,” said another.

Captain Marvel‘s £117 million domestic and £349 million global opening weekend means it overtakes Wonder Woman and Beauty and The Beast to become the biggest opening for a female-fronted film of all time.

Prior to release, Captain Marvel became the target of online trolling and hate from self-described comic book and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. Trolls spammed Rotten Tomatoes with negative reviews, leading to the website changing its rating policy and no longer allowing review prior to a film’s release.



