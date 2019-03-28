Sir Ridley Scott praises high school students for stage adaptation of 'Alien'

CANNES, FRANCE – JUNE 21: Director Ridley Scott attends the Cannes Lions Festival 2018 on June 21, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Christian Alminana/Getty Images for Cannes Lions)

Legendary director Ridley Scott has praised the high school students who adapted his hit movie Alien for a school play – and even offered to pay for a an encore performance.

North Bergen High School pupils performed Alien: The Play at their New Jersey school earlier this month, and earned a lot of praise for their production and design skills. Pupils made props (including the alien itself) using recycled materials, meaning very little money was used to stage the play.





The production went viral, catching the attention of Ridley Scott, director of the 1979 original, who said he ‘felt very complimented’.

Read more: Ridley Scott on ‘The Terror,’ rebooting ‘Thelma & Louise,’ and what’s happening with ‘Alien’

The Gladiator director wrote the drama club an open letter praising their production, offering some sage words of advice: “My hat comes off to all of you for your creativity, imagination, and determination to produce such an ambitious show.

American actress Sigourney Weaver with director Ridley Scott on the set of his movie Alien. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) More

“Limitations often produce the best results because imagination and determination can surpass any shortfalls and determine the way forward – always.

“Self-sufficiency is what this country was largely based upon with its immigrant population coming in to a New World and working together. This is maybe the biggest lesson for all of you, and your future plans – stay with this determination, and this spirit in everything you do, and you will succeed – let nothing put you off – or set you back.”





The 81-year-old ended the note with a kind gesture: “Scott Free will advance some financial help to fund an encore performance of Alien.”

Read more: Ridley Scott working on Gladiator sequel

He also made a recommendation for the ambitious student’s follow-up production, suggesting next year they tackle his Oscar-winning swords and sandals epic Gladiator.

The stage show was overseen by the school’s drama and art teachers Perfecto Cuervo and Steven Defendini.