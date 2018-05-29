Hollywood star Jeff Goldblum to release debut album

The actor, an accomplished jazz pianist, has signed with Decca Records.

Jeff Goldblum is to record his debut album at the age of 65.

The Hollywood actor – an accomplished jazz pianist – has signed with Decca Records Label Group.

The US star was spotted by record executives after accompanying Gregory Porter on the Graham Norton Show last year.

Decca bosses flew to Los Angeles to sign Goldblum who has been playing the piano since he was a child.

(Decca Records) More

His love of jazz was prompted by his father’s love of Erroll Garner and a 15-year-old Goldblum began playing in cocktail lounges in Pittsburgh.

As well as starring in box-office hits, the Jurassic Park actor has gone on to play with his jazz band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, across Los Angeles and in New York.

Ahead of the release of the album later this year, Goldblum said: “I’m so happy to be in cahoots with the wonderful people at Decca, one of the coolest and most prestigious labels of all time.”

Tom Lewis, director of A&R for Decca, said: “As far as I can tell, everyone loves Jeff Goldblum. It’s like a universal truth.

“We are delighted to welcome him to Decca. He’s a fantastic jazz pianist, a great band leader and just about the loveliest man in the world.

“His love of jazz is infectious and whenever he plays he makes you feel very happy. If we can take Jeff’s music into people’s homes then we will be helping, in our own small way, to make the world a happier place.”