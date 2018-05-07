Hollywood's new power couple? Céline Dion cozies up to Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool in 'passionate' post

We know Deadpool can quip, paint, and stage an action-figure fight like no other superhero. But as we learned last week, he’s also a knockout dancer — and now his music video partner in song, Céline Dion, is paying tribute to her red-clad collaborator.

Last week, Deadpool 2 debuted the first tune from its forthcoming soundtrack — “Ashes,” sung by Dion in her typical emotional-powerhouse style. The attendant clip (viewable above) finds the singer belting out her latest tune onstage alongside Ryan Reynolds’s Marvel antihero, whose high-heeled dance moves actually came courtesy of stunt double Yanis Marshall (a 2014 finalist on Britain’s Got Talent). While that video ends with Dion and the Merc with a Mouth verbally sparking over the excessively high quality of the singer’s performance — and Dion dismissively calling Deadpool “Spider-Man” — the award-winning Titanic songbird was far more complimentary about Reynolds’s character in a new Instagram post that praises his “impossibly fluid” moves:





(Hmm, maybe this has something to do with Blake Lively briefly unfollowing her husband, Ryan?)

With less than two weeks to go, Deadpool 2 is shaping up to be a monster hit for Fox, with tracking suggesting that the sequel could earn as much as $150 million during its opening weekend (which would undoubtedly dethrone current box-office juggernaut Avengers: Infinity War). That should help alleviate Deadpool’s disappointment at being rejected from membership in Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, although as we all know, the thing that truly makes Reynolds’s foul-mouthed assassin happiest is trolling none other than Wolverine himself, Hugh Jackman.

Directed by Atomic Blonde’s David Leitch, Deadpool 2 arrives in theaters May 18.

