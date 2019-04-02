Holy Westeros: 16 New ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Photos Just Dropped

HBO is notoriously secretive about Game of Thrones, but today they pulled back the Westeros curtain and shared 16 new photos from the upcoming eighth season (in addition to the 14 photos we got in February).

It’s GoT news of Iron Throne proportions—but before you get too jazzed, the photos don’t reveal a whole lot about the highly popular series’ final season. Regardless, let’s see what we can gather from these 16 new (and 14 old) pics.

Is Ser Jorah finally trying to win back his queen, or just strategizing for the upcoming battle? (We sense a love triangle is coming.)

Queen in the North suits you, Your Highness.

Could it be a love square, perhaps?

Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner)

Peep Bran's shoulder in the bottom right. This must be the moment Dany and Jon arrive to Winterfell.

Daenerys Targaryen

Dany's actually looking pleased (this must be from before she finds out Jon is actually her nephew...).

Ser Jorah

We just hope Jorah is reunited with the fierce little Mormont leader, Lyanna, in season eight.

Jon Snow (Kit Harington)

We have a feeling that horse will be a dragon later on in season eight.

Daenerys Targaryen

Post-finding out Jon Snow is her brother's son.

Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey)

She's presumably watching the Golden Company (that she just bought) arrive in King's Landing.

Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner)

This is the face of a sister listening to her brother's new girlfriend talk all the way through dinner.

Jon Snow

Yep, looks like he and Dany definitely both find out about their familial ties.

Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie)

Brienne's looking battle-ready, but it seems she hasn't found out about Tormund being alive yet.

Brienne of Tarth

The homecoming Tormund's been waiting for.

Daenerys Targaryen

We've seen this new white-fur outfit in pictures when she's with Jon Snow, too. Perhaps they're riding into battle together?

Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright)

The three-eyed raven having a lil' chat (probably with Jon, Dany or Sam).

Bran Stark

Bran's eyes are looking at the sky, presumably as he sees Dany's dragons for the first time.

Sansa Stark

The Lady of Winterfell looks ready to take on the Night King…with Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and company’s help, of course.

Arya Stark (Maisie Williams)

A girl has no name, but she definitely has the swords (Needle and Littlefinger’s dagger, to be exact).

Jon Snow & Daenerys Targaryen

Are they looking for the Night King or did they just find out they’re related?

Tyrion Lannister

Tyrion doesn’t look too excited to be back in Winterfell for the first time since season one.

Daenerys Targaryen

Danny, on the other hand, looks positively peachy about being in colder climates with her beloved lover nephew.

Samwell Tarly (John Bradley)

When you’re excited to see your best friend, but you have some rather disturbing news to share.

Bran Stark

Here’s Bran mulling over his next Three Eyed Raven riddle in front of a cozy fire.

Cersei Lannister

You know who doesn’t look cozy (on the Iron Throne)? Cersei. Her face says it all.

Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau)

Meanwhile, Jaime seems as happy as can be. Maybe he’s hanging with his long-lost love, Brienne of Tarth?

Brienne of Tarth

…Speaking of, here’s Lady Brienne standing watch over Winterfell like the badass she is.

Jon Snow

Jon looks equally as on guard as he returns home with his lady love.

Varys (Conleth Hill)

Is Varys doing some low-key sleuthing around Winterfell? TBD.

Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham)

Here, Davos meditates on his rise from smuggler to the Onion Knight. And what a layered rise it was.

Cersei Lannister

And last but not least, Cersei lingers in the Red Keep. What. Could. This. Mean?

Sadly, we have to wait until Sunday, April 14, on HBO to find out.

