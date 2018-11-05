Homecoming season 2: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

Note: contains spoilers for season one of Homecoming.

Before Homecoming landed on Amazon Prime (on Nov 2, 2018), it already existed as Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg's podcast of the same name.

The psychological thriller follows Heidi Bergman, a counsellor/caseworker at the government-sponsored Homecoming initiative, tasked with the rehabilitation and reintegration of American soldiers. It was produced by Gimlet media and became an instant fan favourite because, like all great stories, all is not as it seems.

The rights were quickly snapped up by Amazon after the podcast's proven success, and the streaming service has gone big in a bid to ensure that the TV series is just as successful as its predecessor – Julia Roberts, who plays Heidi, is reportedly earning $600,000 per episode for her first TV role, which gives you some idea of the financial weight behind the series.

If you've already started watching, you can attest to just how good it looks – this is a slick, premium production that establishes the simmering tension laced throughout the podcast right off the bat. Director Sam Esmail uses two different aspect ratios to clearly distinguish the two separate (and sometimes conflicting) timelines, stopping the audience from losing their footing, and the cast, headed up by Roberts, is impeccable.

When you consider that Catherine Keener, Oscar Isaac, David Schwimmer, Amy Sedaris and David Cross make up the OG cast, it's really quite remarkable how seamlessly Roberts and co have assimilated themselves into their roles, which is a good thing because Amazon has picked up a two-season order.

So, what can we expect from the series' second chapter? Here's everything we know so far.

Homecoming season 2 cast: Who's coming back?

Like the TV show, the podcast is also split into two seasons.

At the end of the first instalment, the cat is finally out of the bag: the Homecoming initiative doesn't actually care about the veterans it's claiming to help. The men are being pumped with a drug that claims to treat PTSD, but is actually destroying their memories so that the government can redeploy them, and the soldiers can serve without any detrimental flashbacks.

Heidi, who we are never in doubt about being a good person, also takes the drug herself to destroy any memories she has of working there – and she also convinces her patient Walter Cruz to do the same so that he won't be fit enough to be re-deployed.

Walter then disappears, and season two is all about the hunt to find him.

