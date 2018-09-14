'Homecoming' Trailer: Julia Roberts stars in 'Mr Robot' creator's new thriller

The official extended trailer for Julia Roberts television debut has dropped. Homecoming, an Amazon Prime series, is a psychological thriller based on a podcast of the same name.

Created and directed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, Roberts stars as Heidi Bergman, a former case worker who struggles to remember a crucial period of her life when she worked at a facility that helped treat war veterans.

The trailer runs with a distinctly foreboding vibe, and cuts between Roberts under interrogation and clips of her time spent at the sinister-looking facility.

Additional Homecoming cast members include Bobby Cannavale (Blue Jasmine, Boardwalk Empire), Shea Whigham (Fargo, Waco), Dermot Mulroney (Pure Genius, My Best Friend’s WeddingI) and Alex Karpovsky (Girls).

The series is based on a popular podcast by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg which ran for two series and revolved around a series of recorded therapy sessions, phone calls and flashback memories of conversations.

Homecoming is set to be released on Amazon Prime November 2nd.





Read more

Creepy trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina released

Bodyguard fans spot possible finale spoiler

Mr Robot to end with fourth season