Homer Simpson in "real life" is utterly terrifying

The Simpsons favourite Homer Simpson is recognised around the world, but now his animated likeliness has been recreated to reflect a "real-life" human being.

The results are both amusing and terrifying. Take a look below.





My 3D re-imagining of what Homer Simpson would look like in real life. pic.twitter.com/NVkyO65ItC - Miguel Vasquez (@Itsmiketheboxer) August 17, 2018





Twitter user Miguel Vasquez uploaded his "3D re-imagining" over the weekend, which includes theThe Simpsons icon's classic white polo shirt and strip of hair wrapped around the back of his head.

The eye-popping image has been met with horrified reactions from fans, who'd have happily gone about their daily browsing routines without having to witness the impressive, yet utterly disturbing art.







































We wonder how voice actor Dan Castellaneta feels about his character's real life appearance, and whether his creator Matt Groening would approve?

Elsewhere in Springfield-related news, a sequel to The Simpsons Movie is being developed by Fox. It's only taken 11 years for the green light to be activated, but at least we'll be getting another bigger-budget story.

Groening's recent work hasn't been celebrated too loudly though, with Netflix's Disenchantment somewhat failing to live up to the monumental expectations set by Futurama and The Simpsons.

The first reviews called it "not all that funny" and "too reserved and inconsistent", but noted that there's still plenty of potential for it to grow into something more noteworthy in later seasons.

Disenchantment is now available on Netflix.

