'House of Cards' star Robin Wright discusses 'second chances' for Kevin Spacey

Robin Wright has spoken about the possibility of ‘second chances’ for her House of Cards co-star Kevin Spacey.

In some of the actress’s first direct remarks about Spacey, following his ousting from the Netflix series in the wake of accusations of sexual harassment, she spoke about the possibility of his ‘reform’.

Asked if deserved a reprieve, she told Net-A-Porter: “I don’t know how to comment on that, I really don’t.

“I believe every human being has the ability to reform. Has the ability to reform.

“In that sense, second chances, or whatever you are going to call it – absolutely, I believe in that. It’s called growth.”

Wright had broached the situation before, in remarks to the Today show in the US.

“I think we were all surprised, of course, and ultimately saddened,” she said, speaking about when she found out about the allegations facing Spacey.

Asked whether she had been in touch with him, she added: “I don’t even know how to reach him.

“Kevin and I knew each other between ‘action’ and ‘cut,’ and in between setups where we would giggle. I didn’t know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is.”

Spacey has been accused by a number of men of sexual harassment, the first in October of last year when Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp claimed that Spacey assaulted him at a party when he was 14.

Many more then came forward, including crew-members from House of Cards, and former employees from Spacey’s tenure as creative director at the Old Vic theatre in London.

He was fired from House of Cards, which had already started filming its sixth series, and then cut out of the Ridley Scott movie All The Money In The World, his part re-shot by Christopher Plummer.

A planned movie about Gore Vidal for Netflix was also axed.

His most recent movie, Billionaire Boys Club, earned just $618 on its opening weekend in the US, the lowest of his career.

House of Cards is set to return for its final series in November.

Read more

Coleen calls Kim ‘an actress’ after Loose Women melt down

CBB viewers praise Emma Willis for Roxanne interview

BBC drama Mother’s Day tipped for awards success



