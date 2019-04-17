The Beatle and the bear: How Paul McCartney nearly made a Rupert The Bear movie

' We All Stand Together ' from the animated film Rupert and the Frog Song and reached number three in the UK Singles Chart in 1984. (Parlophone)

Bears have been big business at the movies over the last few years, with Winnie the Pooh enjoying box office success via Christopher Robin, and Paddington becoming a bona fide franchise smash thanks to two hugely popular films, with another on the way.

But another bear – as cute as Winnie and Pads, and just as well-known in the UK – failed to get an invite to the celluloid party. Rupert – he of the yellow scarf, red jumper and tweed trousers – debuted in the pages of the Daily Express in 1920, and his adventures have been entertaining children of all ages ever since.

But in spite of small screen success via multiple TV shows, Rupert is yet to make his big screen debut.

Though some 35 years ago, a Beatle came close.

Can buy me love

1972: Rupert Bear, star of the new musical 'The Rupert Show', which is shortly to open at the Victoria Palace Theatre, London, has a rest in Hyde Park. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images) More

Paul McCartney enjoyed Rupert’s stories as a kid, and particularly loved the illustrations of Alfred Bestall, who spent more than 40 years crafting tales and pictures for the bear. But it wasn’t until he was telling those stories to his daughter Heather that McCartney saw the character’s full potential.

With The Beatles coming to an end, McCartney was looking for new endeavours, so approached Daily Express editor Sir Max Aitken, and convinced him to sell the film rights. With Macca bemoaning the Americanisation of Winnie the Pooh by Walt Disney, he promised to keep U.S. accents out of this very British story.

Former Beatle Paul McCartney, with wife Linda in background, on the opening night of his three sold-out concerts at London's Empire Pool, Wembley on October 19, 1976. (AP Photo/John Glanville) More

McCartney planned an animated, feature-length movie musical, and wrote a series of songs for the project throughout the 1970s, with names like ‘Nutwood Scene’, ‘Walking the Meadow’, and ‘Rupert Song’. In the early 1980s, he approached Argentinian animator Oscar Grillo – with whom his wife Linda had worked on animated short Seaside Woman – and pitched shooting a Rupert short before embarking on a feature. But very quickly money became an issue.

Speaking to movie magazine Stills in June 1984, McCartney explained “Oscar wanted to spend a lot of money on it, which I don’t blame him for. You know, if it was someone else’s money, I’d want to spend $50m as soon as look at you. But for a pilot, just to see if the whole idea worked, I thought it was a bit risky.”

Rupert and the Frog Song

(Original Caption) Sporting a preppie style button-down shirt and khakis, Paul McCartney was hard at work, late last month, at Air Studios mixing sound for his cartoon, Rupert the Bear. More

The singer-songwriter was still keen to make the short however, telling Stills “We’ve got all these ideas cooking but I don’t think anyone was eager to go into the $40m job without knowing a hell of a lot more.” So he turned to director Geoff Dunbar, whose first animation Lautrec won the Palme d’Or in Cannes, and whose second effort took home the Golden Bear in Berlin.

The result of their collaboration was Rupert and the Frog Song, a 13-minute cartoon inspired by an Alfred Bestall illustration in the 1958 Rupert annual. The film featured the vocal talents of June Whitfield and Windsor Davies, while McCartney himself voiced Rupert and his pals.

