Hugh Grant's agent stopped him from being Doctor Who

Hugh Grant (Credit: PA)

Yep, we could have had Doctor Hugh, but sadly it was not to be.

Hugh Grant was in line to play the ninth Time Lord, so says former series boss Russell T Davies, back in 2004.

However, the offer of the role did not make it in front of the actor.

“I was delighted,” Davies told Digital Spy of the plans to cast him. “Literally, I’ve wanted to work with Hugh Grant for decades.

“We did ask him to be Doctor Who in 2004. I have to say, that never got past his agent. I told him this. He was completely oblivious.

“With that level of star, you approach the agent and they just kick it out the window. ‘Would Hugh like to come to Cardiff for a year?’ ‘No!’

Christopher Eccleston (Credit: BBC) More

“I’ve offered him a part in every drama I’ve made for the past 10 years. I really, really love him. But I could never get past the front desk!”

Grant confirmed that he never received the offer, saying: “I’ve heard that [Doctor Who] rumour but I don’t remember anyone ever coming to me… my agent, no.

“But I adore Russell, he’s a real genius. He did send me something [else]… was it called Banana? But it was ages ago. I can’t remember why I didn’t do it.”

Grant joins a long and salubrious list of actors who were considered for the role of Doctor Who.

Judi Dench was reportedly in line for the role of the ninth Doctor (it eventually went to Christoper Eccleston), while Rowan Atkinson, Rik Mayall, Tony Slattery and Billy Connolly were up for the eighth.

Grant, meanwhile, is next up in A Very English Scandal on BBC One, beginning on May 20.

Read more

Eccleston to appear at London Comic Con

First reactions to Solo: A Star Wars Story

Predator sequel trailer lands



