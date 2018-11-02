Hugh Jackman fans are gutted he's friends with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

Hugh Jackman’s place in the pantheon of ‘most universally loved movie stars’ (alongside the likes of Tom Hanks) is under scrutiny.

The Aussie star recently threw a party for his 50th birthday, and Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner were in attendance.

In Hollywood, such close association to the Trump administration has a potential toxicity to it, but Jackman hoped to calm such chatter.

“I’ve known those guys for 15 years, and we don’t talk politics at birthday parties,” he told Variety.

While this very well may be the case, fans remained largely unconvinced.








But while some were busy tearing down all their Hugh Jackman posters and planning a trip to the tattoo removal clinic, others were heartened by this ‘hands across the aisle’ display of unity between left and right (Jackman, though he doesn’t vote in the US, helped campaign for Hillary Clinton in 2016).



But, in all honesty, the vast majority was pretty damning of Jackman’s choice of party people.

Keeping it political, Jackman’s next movie, The Front Runner, finds him playing the Democratic senator Gary Hart, whose 1988 presidential run came badly unstuck.

It’s out in the UK in January.

