Hugh Jackman fans are gutted he's friends with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

Hugh Jackman’s place in the pantheon of ‘most universally loved movie stars’ (alongside the likes of Tom Hanks) is under scrutiny.

The Aussie star recently threw a party for his 50th birthday, and Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner were in attendance.

In Hollywood, such close association to the Trump administration has a potential toxicity to it, but Jackman hoped to calm such chatter.

“I’ve known those guys for 15 years, and we don’t talk politics at birthday parties,” he told Variety.

While this very well may be the case, fans remained largely unconvinced.

When you learn Hugh Jackman is mates with the Trumps… pic.twitter.com/vZeDiU0Bv6 — 𝗔𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗲𝘄 𝗞𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 (@mrandrewdknight) November 1, 2018









It's not like politics MATTER these days. How pathetic. / Hugh Jackman on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Friendship: ‘We Don’t Talk Politics’ https://t.co/GBu1Fr3Bww — Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) November 1, 2018





Hugh Jackman is really friends with Ivanka Trump,,,,, I retract any previous tweets where I thirsted over him — Amy Adams Enthusiast (@RichonnesSon) November 1, 2018





"Jackman…made it clear that his friendship with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner is not a reflection of his values." Um. Yes, it is. And it is disappointing. https://t.co/21Lh2l0ATA — courtney cantrell votes for no kids in cages (@courtcan) November 1, 2018





FFS. I have been going along for years thanking my lucky stars that Jackman seemed to be “one of the good guys.” Damn it. Now I guess I’ll have to lump him in with Jimmy Fallon, whom I didn’t start hating, but whom I never forgave after the whole ruffling-Trump’s-hair thing. https://t.co/akrsfofrjC — Chandler O'Leary (@AnagramPress) November 1, 2018





I love you to death, Hugh, but your choice of friends leaves something to be desired. Anyone who chooses to fraternize with anyone named Trump kinda pisses me off. They're complicit in destroying this country. Lose 'em. https://t.co/WM4KAIPGOP — David Pevsner (@DavidPevsner) November 1, 2018





But while some were busy tearing down all their Hugh Jackman posters and planning a trip to the tattoo removal clinic, others were heartened by this ‘hands across the aisle’ display of unity between left and right (Jackman, though he doesn’t vote in the US, helped campaign for Hillary Clinton in 2016).

So see Democrats, it can be DONE! Hugh Jackman stayed friends with Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump by not talking politicshttps://t.co/iyDGqvsr0Q — Kathy B. THANK GOD 4 TRUMP! 🙏🇺🇸 (@KathyKmbmom) November 1, 2018





Hey……calm down, people, Hugh and Ivanka Trump have been friends for ages. If he shuns a friend because their FATHER is a stupid president, is it your ideal hero Hugh Jackman? I'm pulling for Hugh. He didn't do anything wrong. — Ohayo (@OhayoLang) November 1, 2018





But, in all honesty, the vast majority was pretty damning of Jackman’s choice of party people.

Keeping it political, Jackman’s next movie, The Front Runner, finds him playing the Democratic senator Gary Hart, whose 1988 presidential run came badly unstuck.

It’s out in the UK in January.

