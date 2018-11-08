Hugh Jackman meets Zach Galifianakis’ ‘Missing Link’ in first trailer, poster

From the studio that brought you Boxtrolls and Coraline comes the first trailer for Missing Link, a new comedy stop motion animation that looks like Bigfoot & The Hendersons meets King Kong with a hilarious twist – this apeman can talk.

In the trailer, we see Hugh Jackman’s adventurer Sir Lionel Frost encountering the mythical (and surprisingly chatty) beast for the first time.

Both the first teaser (which you can watch above) and the poster seem to hang heavily on the premise that you’ll find the idea of a giant monkey man voiced by Zach Galifianakis incredibly adorable (luckily, we do).

Jackman and Galifianakis will be joined by a talented line-up that includes Zoe Saldana, Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry, and, in a Little Britain reunion, David Walliams and Matt Lucas.

Hopefully we’ll hear their contributions to the film in the next trailer, ahead of the film’s release on 5 April, 2019. Until then you can gawp at the first poster…

… And check out the official synopsis below.

Hugh Jackman is Sir Lionel frost: a brave and dashing adventurer who considers himself to be the world’s foremost investigator of myths and monsters. The trouble is, no one else seems to agree. He sees a chance to prove himself by traveling to America’s Pacific Northwest to discover the world’s most legendary creature. A living remnant of Man’s primitive ancestry. The Missing Link.

Zach Galifianakis is Mr. Link: the slightly silly, surprisingly smart and soulful beast who Sir Lionel discovers. As species go, he’s as endangered as they get; he’s possibly the last of his kind, he’s lonely, and he believes that Sir Lionel is the one man alive who can help him. Together they set out on a daring quest around the world to seek out Link’s distant relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La.

Along with the independent and resourceful Adelina Fortnight (Zoe Saldana), who possesses the only known map to the group’s secret destination, the unlikely trio embarks on a riotous

rollercoaster ride of a journey. Along the way, our fearless explorers encounter more than their fair share of peril, stalked at every turn by dastardly villains seeking to thwart their mission. Through it all, Mr. Link’s disarming charm and good-humoured conviction provide the emotional and comedic foundation of this fun-filled family movie.

Missing Link will be in cinemas on 5 April, 2019.

