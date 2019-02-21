Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart honoured with Guinness World Records for X-Men roles





It’s 19 years since Hugh Jackman and Sir Patrick Stewart first appeared as Marvel superheroes Wolverine and Professor X in 2000’s X-Men. The release of Logan in 2017 marked the end of their tenure in the roles, and now Guinness World Records has honoured their joint achievement for having the “longest career as a live action Marvel superheroes”.

The record, which currently stands at 16 years and 228 days, will appear in this year’s edition of the famed record book. The pair, who share the title, have both been presented with plaques to mark the feat.

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond awarded Jackman his framed dedication on camera, and the Greatest Showman star appeared visibly moved, calling the honour “officially amazing”.

It's been a lifelong dream of @RealHughJackman's to become a world record holder, and today we've confirmed he's officially amazing with his very own @GWR title! We put @AlisonHammond2 in charge of the celebrations, and she didn't disappoint! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/LMuvn23v4Z — This Morning (@thismorning) February 20, 2019





Jackman joined the first X-Men film three weeks into the shoot after Dougray Scott – who had originally been cast as Logan – had to drop out. He’d injured himself on Mission: Impossible 2, which led to a schedule clash that the Scottish actor has probably rued to this day.

He went on to play the role eight more times. Patrick Stewart portrayed the telekinetic mutant Charles Xavier in seven feature films.

