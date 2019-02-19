Hulu’s ‘Fyre Fraud’ Doc Set To Go Global After eOne Secures International Rights

Hulu’s Fyre Fraud documentary is set to go global after eOne secured the international rights to the feature-length film.

The distributor has taken the international rights to the doc, which told the explosive story of the failed festival and its founder, con-man Billy MacFarland.

Related stories

Hulu Hires Fox's Tony Tompson As Drama Development Executive

Amazon Tops Streamers For New TV Projects In 2018; Cali Hits Small Screen Record, Film L.A. Says

'Dollface': Esther Povitsky Joins Kat Dennings In Hulu Comedy Series

While Hulu got first drop on Netflix by releasing Fyre Fraud ahead of its rival’s Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, the latter was able to be watched internationally, whereas Hulu’s film was only available in the U.S.

In addition to telling the story of the catastrophic music festival, which was co-founded by rapper Ja rule, Hulu’s film features an interview with MacFarland, who is now serving six years in jail, and also documents his role in other scams.

Fyre Fraud was directed by Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason and backed by The Cinemart, Mic and Billboard.

“As soon as it was launched, this brilliantly made film garnered huge critical acclaim for its quality execution and access to the key players and has instantly become widely talked about,” said Noel Hedges, eOne’s EVP, Acquisitions, International Distribution. “We are thrilled to bring this dynamic film to audiences far and wide and see that discussion spread around the world.”