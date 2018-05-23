Human Centipede director's next movie is 'vile and inhumane'

Tom Six, the director behind the controversial Human Centipede movies, has made an ominous promise about his next movie.

Called The Onania Club, the specific plot is yet to be revealed, but the movie comprises ‘mostly strong female characters’, and ‘will definitely pass the Bechdel test with flying colors’, according to information seen by Indiewire.

The Bechdel test, or the ‘Bechdel rule’, is a criteria applied to fiction in which a story finds two women talking to each other about something other than men.

But while that’s a solidly progressive stance given the current climate of inclusivity in Hollywood, Six also said that it ‘will be one of the most vile, inhumane movie experiences of all time’.

Worryingly described as a ‘physiological thriller’, it stars Jessica Morris, Darcy DeMoss, Deborah Twiss, Karen Strassman, and Flo Lawrence in the lead roles, and features the advertising tagline ‘Come and See, See and Come’, implying a likely sexual theme.

Dutch director Six, a skilled hype man for his brand of body horror movies, is producing the movie with his sister Ilona Six through their company Six Entertainment, and is currently seeking distribution.

He became cinematically infamous following the supposedly ‘medically accurate’ The Human Centipede (First Sequence) in 2009, and its resulting sequels The Human Centipede 2 (Full Sequence) and The Human Centipede 3 (Final Sequence).

While the first movie repulsed many, some critics praised its dark humour.

The second movie was less well received (Roger Ebert called it ‘reprehensible, dismaying, ugly, artless and an affront to any notion, however remote, of human decency’) and was initially banned by the BBFC, though later granted an 18 certificate after more than 30 cuts were made.

The third movie, set in a prison and which made just $16,000 at the box office, was less well received still, decried by one critic as ‘too self-serious to be camp, but too silly to be scary, so Six just settles for gross’.

The Onania Club is aiming for an autumn 2018 release.

