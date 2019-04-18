Idris Elba is 'the black Superman' in new ‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw’ trailer

The Hobbs & Shaw trailer that blew the roof off CinemaCon is has been made available for all Fast & Furious fans to gawp at, and we can now finally understand why it got such a positive reaction.

“The bottom line is we wanted to make something that was fun,” Dwayne Johnson told CinemaCon attendees earlier this month. “This is fun.”

It looks like Johnson’s achieved his ambition. Packed with incredible stunts, genuinely funny comedy, and Idris Elba proclaiming himself to be ‘the black Superman,’ fun definitely seems to be the priority here.

The spin-off basically looks like the ultimate buddy cop movie, injected with the kind of action steroids that’s kept the main franchise so bonkers for so long.

Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) in Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, directed by David Leitch

The only downside to the trailer is there’s a chance we’ve just watched the whole movie edited down to four minutes, but let’s hope there’s plenty more surprises when the film hits cinemas.

Directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2) from a script by longtime Fast & Furious narrative architect Chris Morgan, the film will be in UK cinemas on 2 August.

Get that popcorn and tequila out again, cause we're back with our second WORLDWIDE @HobbsAndShaw trailer.

The biggest and baddest showdown of the summer hits AUGUST 2nd.

Until then, cheers & enjoy 🍿🥃#HobbsAndShaw@SevenBucksProd pic.twitter.com/TUCbE8urSQ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 18, 2019





Here’s the synopsis:

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Fast & Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down.

But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister – these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.

Hobbs & Shaw explodes into UK cinemas on 2 August.