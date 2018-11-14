This Idris Elba doll looks nothing like Idris Elba and people can't handle it

Idris Elba is back as Luther in first footage from series 5

A doll meant to look like Idris Elba is getting mocked online.

British doll manufacturer Emperis designed the £850 figurine in response to the actor earning this year’s People Magazine “Sexiest Man Alive” title but it looks nothing like him.

One Twitter user called Court happened upon the doll and decided to post a side-by-side comparison with Elba and the tweet went viral.

This doll is supposed to be Idris? Somebody getting fired. pic.twitter.com/VsFXlmRibW — Court 🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️ (@courtdanee2) November 13, 2018





Here’s a closer look:

Idris Elba doll looks nothing like him (Credit: Emperis) More

Unsurprisingly, people had a lot to say about the doll and suggested a number of other people and things it looked more like.

Reminds me of that MLK Jr statue in Buffalo. Who dis? pic.twitter.com/LUUps1zrSU — Blackonbothsides (@Biographer1986) November 13, 2018





Gotta be Jafar with them eyebrows pic.twitter.com/43wvJSEDCz — ✨ erin-esther ✨ (@erinruok) November 13, 2018









Several people felt the doll more closely resembled the American actor Romany Malco…

Idris Elba doll?! More like Romany Malco pic.twitter.com/84ZBkqO2gs — bmwgirl85 (@bmwgirl85) November 13, 2018





…and he himself got in on the joke too.

I cannot compete with the internet today! Ya'll win! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/POXbjeKRJy — Romany Malco (@TeamRomany) November 14, 2018





Even Montell Williams was drawn into the doll drama.

You gave me an extra L! — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) November 13, 2018





Idris Elba has yet to respond but we really hope he does soon.

