This Idris Elba doll looks nothing like Idris Elba and people can't handle it

Hanna Flint
Contributor
Idris Elba is back as Luther in first footage from series 5

A doll meant to look like Idris Elba is getting mocked online.

British doll manufacturer Emperis designed the £850 figurine in response to the actor earning this year’s People Magazine “Sexiest Man Alive” title but it looks nothing like him.

One Twitter user called Court happened upon the doll and decided to post a side-by-side comparison with Elba and the tweet went viral.


Here’s a closer look:

Idris Elba doll looks nothing like him (Credit: Emperis)

Unsurprisingly, people had a lot to say about the doll and suggested a number of other people and things it looked more like.




Several people felt the doll more closely resembled the American actor Romany Malco…


…and he himself got in on the joke too.


Even Montell Williams was drawn into the doll drama.


Idris Elba has yet to respond but we really hope he does soon.

READ MORE
Armie Hammer criticised over Stan Lee tweet
Watch the new Alita: Battle Angel trailer
The last Marvel movie Stan Lee will cameo in