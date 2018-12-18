Idris Elba gets props for his #MeToo comments

Idris Elba is getting some serious props for his succinct remarks about being a man in the midst of the #MeToo movement in Hollywood.

Some stars, including Liam Neeson, Sean Penn, Matt Damon and Henry Cavill have rather bungled their responses to the movement aiming to eradicate harassment.

The latter two had to issue grovelling apologies later.

But not Idris.

The star of Thor, The Wire, and Luther, when asked in an interview with The Sunday Times whether it’s hard to be a man in Hollywood now, what with the reckoning against sexual misbehaviour, simply said: “It’s only difficult if you’re a man with something to hide.”

As such, the actor has been flooded with praise, and from some pretty high places too, with director Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes and Valerie Jarrett showing some love.





See? "Idris Elba On #MeToo Movement's Impact In Hollywood: 'It’s Only Difficult If You Are A Man With Something To Hide' – Essence" https://t.co/gnHOoObKyy — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) December 16, 2018





Listen up, fellas, “It’s only difficult if you are a man with something to hide.” – ⁦@idriselba⁩ about #MeToo. https://t.co/gSPsDwprDy — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) December 17, 2018





In January this year, Neeson called the movement ‘a bit of a witch hunt’, while Penn questioned accusers.

“Well, we don’t know what’s a fact in many of the cases,” he told the Today Show in the US.

“Salacious is as soon as you call something a movement that is really a series of many individual accusers, victims, accusations, some of which are unfounded.”

Read more

How Bumblebee links to Transformers

Dick Van Dyke says he paid Disney to be in Mary Poppins

How Mary Poppins Returns reinvents the nanny



