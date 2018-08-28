Idris Elba on the importance of making more than just white period dramas and life after Marvel (exclusive)





When it comes to British period dramas there is no shortage of stories centred around white protagonists.

From The Darkest Hour to The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, The Happy Prince to the upcoming Mary, Queen of Scots biopic, there have been several films over the last year that have focused solely on white narratives and most are rarely concerned with the historically multicultural experience of living in the UK.

Idris Elba wants to change that with Yardie, his directorial debut that serves as a cinematic linchpin of British-Jamaican culture. Based on Victor Headley’s 1992 novel of the same name, the film follows a young Jamaican boy Dennis ‘D’ Campbell whose life becomes intertwined with local gang politics and inevitably leads him, as an adult, on a vengeful journey through to London and the criminal underworld of 1980s Hackney.

“There needs to be balance in everything that we do,” Elba tells Yahoo Movies UK. “As an entertainer, I think that it’s important that yeah we get stories that come from Victorian times – why not? We live in England – but also we have a multicultural society. Let’s see some history.

“The film doesn’t go out to explain that but at least you get a real sort of in-depth look into West Indian culture and the Afro-UK experience especially.”

Director Idris Elba and cast member Aml Ameen attend the film premiere of ‘Yardie’ at the BFI Southbank, London, Britain August 21 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls More

In the past, Ridley Scott has spoken of the importance of film for teaching people the history of the UK, and the wider world in general, and it seems that Elba, as a director, shares the same perspective when telling stories especially those centred on marginalised communities.

“When people walk away from this film, love it or hate it, at least they’ll be like, ‘I got a needle drop into the ’80s. I see what reggae music means now, I know what it feels like to go into a blues dance back then.’ That’s where it all comes from,” he explains.

“It’s harder to sell a movie when it’s niche. It’s harder to sell a movie that sort of really focuses on a small community in such a big country, let alone the world, you know. Why would anyone in Russia want to watch this movie?

“That’s why we make films, that’s why we tell stories,” Elba adds. “So that parts of culture that probably are called niche do live somewhere.”

For Shantol Jackson, who plays D’s love interest Yvonne, the authenticity that Elba demanded for the film was refreshing. He himself doesn’t have Jamaican heritage (his parents are from Sierra Leone and Ghana) but the majority of his cast did have a West Indian background and she says he looked to them for creative guidance.

Aml Adeen (as D) was cast on a plane he shared with Idris Elba More

Story Continues