Idris Elba in pictures: proof that he is indeed the sexiest man alive

In case you needed to be convinced…

Idris Elba has been given the title of sexiest man alive, and it’s fair to say that he has earned the accolade.

As American celebrity magazine People crown the British hunk the 33rd sexiest man alive – following in the footsteps of the likes of David Beckham and Mel Gibson – we take a look at proof that he really does deserve it…

Who'd have thought it! Thank you @people & all the fans for naming me #SexiestManAlive. Don't forget to grab your issue this week https://t.co/WI7eWfXOPB. I'm honoured & thankful. What’s even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference!👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/TBQapjxJsT — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 6, 2018

Elba, now 46, proved his worth as a legitimately attractive star way back in the 1990s, more than 20 years ago, when he appeared in Channel 5 soap opera Family Affairs.

Idris Elba in the Channel 5 soap opera Family Affairs in 1997 (David Cheskin/PA) More

In 2010, Elba showed that he can really pull off a clunky medical boot. While wearing a flat cap.

Idris Elba at an event in 2010 (Ian West/PA) More

He even once managed to make a bobble hat look attractive, somewhat inexplicably.

Idris Elba backstage at the NME awards held at the Troxy, London in 2013 (Jonathan Brady/PA) More

Elba is more than just an actor – he’s a DJ and hip-hop/soul musician too. And it’s a truth universally acknowledged that all musicians are the most beautiful by default.

Idris Elba DJing at an event in 2013 (Ian West/PA) More

