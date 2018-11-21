'Incredibles 2' knocks 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' off the top spot in the Official Film Chart

The dinosaurs are now extinct at the top of the Official Film Chart.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has fallen down to No. 3 as Mamma Mia Here We Go Again! enters at No. 2.

At No. 1, it’s Incredibles 2, boosting their position now that the hard discs are available to buy.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them remains in the charts at No. 6 as the sequel Crimes of Grindelwald entered cinemas over the weekend, as does Jim Carrey’s The Grinch.

June 2018’s ‘Incredibles 2’ was a successful sequel to a movie released 14 years earlier. More

The chart, published every Wednesday, ranks the biggest selling films on disc and download for each week. It is the product of a partnership between the Official Charts Company, the British Association for Screen Entertainment and incorporates data from retailer members of the Entertainment Retailers Association.

Anyone wishing to buy any of the titles featured in the chart can do so via FindAnyFilm.com. The full Top 40 chart can be viewed on OfficialCharts.com.

The Official Film Chart counts movie downloads from services including Amazon, iTunes, Sky Store, Virgin Media Store, Rakuten TV, Talk Talk TV, as well as 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD disc sales from all high street and online retailers.

READ MORE

Taron Egerton won’t be in the next Kingsman film

Peaky Blinders director confirms movie

Egerton on racial tension in Robin Hood