'Incredibles 2' is the UK's best-selling film for the second week running

Pixar’s super-sequel Incredibles 2 has retained the top spot in this week’s Official Film Chart despite strong challenges from the digital releases of Mission: Impossible – Fallout and Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation.

It’s the second week at number 1 of the Official Film Chart for Brad Bird’s animated superhero film, which combines the physical disc sales with digital downloads, but with the physical release of Mission Impossible – Fallout looming on Monday, it’s all to play for next week.

Also hitting downloads on 3 December is Jason Statham’s shark-punching extravaganza The Meg, which you can get a sneak peek at in the video above.

June 2018’s ‘Incredibles 2’ was a successful sequel to a movie released 14 years earlier. More

There’s a second new entry at 6 in the form of Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation which enters

the Top 10 on downloads alone (available on disc from 3 December).

The chart, published every Wednesday, ranks the biggest selling films on disc and download for each week. It is the product of a partnership between the Official Charts Company, the British Association for Screen Entertainment and incorporates data from retailer members of the Entertainment Retailers Association.

Anyone wishing to buy any of the titles featured in the chart can do so via FindAnyFilm.com. The full Top 40 chart can be viewed on OfficialCharts.com.

The Official Film Chart counts movie downloads from services including Amazon, iTunes, Sky Store, Virgin Media Store, Rakuten TV, Talk Talk TV, as well as 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD disc sales from all high street and online retailers.

